Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette Council slashes expenses with slew of changes

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 1:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A slew of changes made by Jeannette Council this week resulted in an apparent cost savings for the 2018 budget, according to city officials.

Two new members of the group were sworn in Tuesday and they immediately made several changes during a reorganization meeting, reversing many of the previous council's decisions.

In 4-1 votes, with Councilman Chuck Highlands casting the dissenting vote, the group:

• Approved the preparation of an amended 2018 budget that slashed thousands of dollars in expenses.

The city will not need to balance the $5 million budget by borrowing $340,000 from a reserve account that contains proceeds from the 2015 sale of the city's sewage authority, said Michelle Langdon, newly appointed chief fiscal officer and city clerk.

Using that money wasn't acceptable to Mayor Curtis Antoniak.

“It's the taxpayers' account,” he said.

An excess of earned-income tax funds from 2017 “are available to balance the budget,” Langdon said. The amended document was not available for public inspection Thursday.

Council will have to preliminarily approve the amended spending plan this month and formally adopt it by mid-February.

• Maintained an earned-income tax rate of 1.85 percent.

A previously approved version of the 2018 budget included a small decrease in the earned income tax from 1.85 percent to 1.75 percent.

Langdon and Antoniak said that needed to be reversed because five police officers are planning to retire over the next few years.

“The fund has to maintain the cash flow to fulfill that obligation,” Langdon said.

The tax was raised for a second consecutive year in 2015 to 2 percent to help the city catch up on overdue employee pension payments. It dropped to 1.85 percent in 2016.

“We weren't where we needed to be,” said Councilwoman Robin Mozley.

• Parted ways with solicitor Scott Avolio.

Fayette County attorney Timothy Witt of the law firm Watson Mundorff Brooks & Sepic was appointed at a $650 monthly fee with a supplemental hourly rate of $100.

Council members did not vote to terminate Avolio, but he believes that was their intent. He had been solicitor since 2010.

“I enjoyed my time at Jeannette,” he said, adding that two big projects — demolition of both the former Monsour Medical Center and Jeannette Glass — got under way while he worked with the city. “When I was appointed to the position, no one else applied.”

Officials expect to save about $37,000 in attorneys' fees in 2018, ranging from solicitor to special counsel costs for services such as legal arbitration and union contract negotiations, Langdon said.

A deal with the city's public works employees has not been reached. Their contract expired at the end of 2017. The contract with three paid firefighters expires at the end of 2018.

• Eliminated the manager position.

“I don't think we need it at this point,” Mozley said.

Council in 2014 created the position. The state Department of Community and Economic Development recommended that the city hire a professional to oversee the city rather than leaving that responsibility in the hands of council. Jeannette has been in a pre-Act 47 program through the department since 2011 to avoid a declaration of being financially distressed.

The city manager was set to make $58,000. Former manager Michael Nestico left for a position in Tarentum.

Langdon will be paid $55,000 annually in her new position. Her former post and its $45,000 salary will be eliminated, she said.

Council unanimously slashed the annual salary for fire marshal from $10,000 to $500 for newly appointed Fire Chief Bill Frye. The group demoted Vance Phillips to captain.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.