Jeannette Council slashes expenses with slew of changes

A slew of changes made by Jeannette Council this week resulted in an apparent cost savings for the 2018 budget, according to city officials.

Two new members of the group were sworn in Tuesday and they immediately made several changes during a reorganization meeting, reversing many of the previous council's decisions.

In 4-1 votes, with Councilman Chuck Highlands casting the dissenting vote, the group:

• Approved the preparation of an amended 2018 budget that slashed thousands of dollars in expenses.

The city will not need to balance the $5 million budget by borrowing $340,000 from a reserve account that contains proceeds from the 2015 sale of the city's sewage authority, said Michelle Langdon, newly appointed chief fiscal officer and city clerk.

Using that money wasn't acceptable to Mayor Curtis Antoniak.

“It's the taxpayers' account,” he said.

An excess of earned-income tax funds from 2017 “are available to balance the budget,” Langdon said. The amended document was not available for public inspection Thursday.

Council will have to preliminarily approve the amended spending plan this month and formally adopt it by mid-February.

• Maintained an earned-income tax rate of 1.85 percent.

A previously approved version of the 2018 budget included a small decrease in the earned income tax from 1.85 percent to 1.75 percent.

Langdon and Antoniak said that needed to be reversed because five police officers are planning to retire over the next few years.

“The fund has to maintain the cash flow to fulfill that obligation,” Langdon said.

The tax was raised for a second consecutive year in 2015 to 2 percent to help the city catch up on overdue employee pension payments. It dropped to 1.85 percent in 2016.

“We weren't where we needed to be,” said Councilwoman Robin Mozley.

• Parted ways with solicitor Scott Avolio.

Fayette County attorney Timothy Witt of the law firm Watson Mundorff Brooks & Sepic was appointed at a $650 monthly fee with a supplemental hourly rate of $100.

Council members did not vote to terminate Avolio, but he believes that was their intent. He had been solicitor since 2010.

“I enjoyed my time at Jeannette,” he said, adding that two big projects — demolition of both the former Monsour Medical Center and Jeannette Glass — got under way while he worked with the city. “When I was appointed to the position, no one else applied.”

Officials expect to save about $37,000 in attorneys' fees in 2018, ranging from solicitor to special counsel costs for services such as legal arbitration and union contract negotiations, Langdon said.

A deal with the city's public works employees has not been reached. Their contract expired at the end of 2017. The contract with three paid firefighters expires at the end of 2018.

• Eliminated the manager position.

“I don't think we need it at this point,” Mozley said.

Council in 2014 created the position. The state Department of Community and Economic Development recommended that the city hire a professional to oversee the city rather than leaving that responsibility in the hands of council. Jeannette has been in a pre-Act 47 program through the department since 2011 to avoid a declaration of being financially distressed.

The city manager was set to make $58,000. Former manager Michael Nestico left for a position in Tarentum.

Langdon will be paid $55,000 annually in her new position. Her former post and its $45,000 salary will be eliminated, she said.

Council unanimously slashed the annual salary for fire marshal from $10,000 to $500 for newly appointed Fire Chief Bill Frye. The group demoted Vance Phillips to captain.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.