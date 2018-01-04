Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Parking at Jeannette's Magee Avenue lot free after council reverses decision

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
The mechanical arms are raised at a parking lot on Magee Avenue in Jeannette on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. City council voted to stop charging motorists to park there.
The mechanical arms are raised at a parking lot on Magee Avenue in Jeannette on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. City council voted to stop charging motorists to park there.

Updated 5 hours ago

The mechanical arms are up at Jeannette's Magee Avenue parking lot.

A controversial decision to start charging for parking there in 2016 was reversed by council this week.

“The arms had to be removed,” said Mayor Curtis Antoniak. “It's free parking in Jeannette everywhere except that lot.”

A pay station kiosk and mechanical arm were installed there in August 2016 for $17,815 in the city-maintained lot. Motorists were charged $2 to park there.

City workers pave and plow the lot, and Jeannette pays $600 annually to rent part of the property from Norfolk Southern.

The city made $2,300 last year charging for parking there, according to Michelle Langdon, chief fiscal officer and city clerk.

An item expecting $3,000 in revenue for 2018 will be taken out of the budget, she said.

Councilwoman Robin Mozley said it was a decision she regretted making in 2016.

“We put the cart before the horse on that one,” she said. “I think we should've waited” until the downtown area could be revitalized.

Councilman Chuck Highlands was the lone opposing vote on the measure. He said he was willing to decrease the amount charged to motorists.

Antoniak plans to ask downtown business owners to have their employees park in the lot to clear up spaces for customers closer to their establishments, he said..Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.