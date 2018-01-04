Parking at Jeannette's Magee Avenue lot free after council reverses decision

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The mechanical arms are up at Jeannette's Magee Avenue parking lot.

A controversial decision to start charging for parking there in 2016 was reversed by council this week.

“The arms had to be removed,” said Mayor Curtis Antoniak. “It's free parking in Jeannette everywhere except that lot.”

A pay station kiosk and mechanical arm were installed there in August 2016 for $17,815 in the city-maintained lot. Motorists were charged $2 to park there.

City workers pave and plow the lot, and Jeannette pays $600 annually to rent part of the property from Norfolk Southern.

The city made $2,300 last year charging for parking there, according to Michelle Langdon, chief fiscal officer and city clerk.

An item expecting $3,000 in revenue for 2018 will be taken out of the budget, she said.

Councilwoman Robin Mozley said it was a decision she regretted making in 2016.

“We put the cart before the horse on that one,” she said. “I think we should've waited” until the downtown area could be revitalized.

Councilman Chuck Highlands was the lone opposing vote on the measure. He said he was willing to decrease the amount charged to motorists.

Antoniak plans to ask downtown business owners to have their employees park in the lot to clear up spaces for customers closer to their establishments, he said..Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.