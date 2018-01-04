Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Land Bank director joins Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful board

Jeff Himler | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
April Kopas is the executive director of the Westmoreland County Land Bank, which is heavily involved in the Monsour Hospital project.
April Kopas, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland and of the Westmoreland County Land Bank, has joined the board of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

Kopas is one of five new board appointees announced Thursday by the nonprofit that promotes volunteer efforts to clean up trash throughout the state.

The new members bring various expertise to the organization as it continues “to advance our mission to empower Pennsylvanians to keep our communities clean and beautiful,” Board Chairman Jim Bonner said in a press release. “Their guidance and leadership will enhance our efforts across the state.”

Since May 2009, Kopas has led Westmoreland's redevelopment authority, which oversees countywide revitalization efforts. The complementary Land Bank is a vehicle to return blighted properties to a productive status.

Kopas previously was the business development director for the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation.

Other new Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful board members include Jennifer Fetter, watershed youth development educator at the Penn State Extension office in Dauphin County; Doreen Harr, director of the state Department of Environmental Protection's Bureau of Investigations; Patti Olenick, sustainability manager at Weis Markets in Sunbury; and Jerome Shabazz, founder of the nonprofit Juveniles Active in Science and Technology Development Services.

Olenick will fill out the remainder of a term on the board, serving through September. Kopas and the three others each will serve through 2021.

Since 1990, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and its volunteers have removed more than 126 million pounds of litter from Pennsylvania's roads, waterways and land.

In 2009, the organization merged with PA CleanWays. It is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, as is the Unity-based Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

