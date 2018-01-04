Murrysville March for Parks will include pop-up bike shop; donations sought
The annual March for Parks will take place March 24.
The event helps raise money for improvements at parks throughout Westmoreland County.
In Murrysville, march organizers are looking to add a few more bikes to the paths criss-crossing those parks.
The 2018 Murrysville march will include a pop-up bike shop, and organizers are seeking donations of adult or child bicycles in excellent condition.
Donations will be accepted by the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board.
Last year, more than 950 marchers at three locations raised more than $100,000. Over the years, the event has raised more than $800,000, organizers said.
For details, see Facebook.com/MurrysvilleTrailAlliance or visit MurrysvilleTrails.org.
