Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Murrysville March for Parks will include pop-up bike shop; donations sought

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Bicyclists Vince Sodrosky and Bronwyn Kelly Sodrosky, right, attend the grand opening of the third phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Murrysville March for Parks officials will organize a pop-up bike shop at this year's event, set for March 24.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Bicyclists Vince Sodrosky and Bronwyn Kelly Sodrosky, right, attend the grand opening of the third phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Murrysville March for Parks officials will organize a pop-up bike shop at this year's event, set for March 24.

Updated 2 hours ago

The annual March for Parks will take place March 24.

The event helps raise money for improvements at parks throughout Westmoreland County.

In Murrysville, march organizers are looking to add a few more bikes to the paths criss-crossing those parks.

The 2018 Murrysville march will include a pop-up bike shop, and organizers are seeking donations of adult or child bicycles in excellent condition.

Donations will be accepted by the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board.

Last year, more than 950 marchers at three locations raised more than $100,000. Over the years, the event has raised more than $800,000, organizers said.

For details, see Facebook.com/MurrysvilleTrailAlliance or visit MurrysvilleTrails.org.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.