Man charged with arson and risking a catastrophe for setting Scottdale home on fire Dec. 26

A man who was hired as a temporary handyman by a Scottdale homeowner allegedly was angry when he was let go and tried to set the house on fire last month, borough police allege.

Kenneth J. Atkinson, 54, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of arson, risking a catastrophe, and criminal trespass filed by Scottdale Officer Dennis Elcock.

Elcock alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that Atkinson broke into the basement of a home on North Broadway Street about 4 a.m. Dec. 26 and lit some furnace filters on fire and fled.

A smoke alarm alerted the occupants to the fire and it was extinguished, Elcock said in court documents.

Elcock reported that Atkinson, who also has ties to McKeesport, had been doing some chores for Kathleen Post but was let go.

In an interview with police, Atkinson said he had gone to the residence after midnight and moved items away from the basement door to gain entry but “denied breaking into the basement,” Elcock wrote in court documents.

After the furnace filters caught fire, Elcock said, “(Atkinson) did not extinguish the fire, thus leaving several residents in danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

Atkinson's hearing is tentatively scheduled on Jan. 17 before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore.

