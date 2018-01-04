No new trial in Westmoreland sex assault case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge Thursday rejected the defense's request for a new trial for a California man convicted last summer of a misdemeanor sex offense against a Seton Hill University coed.

Common Pleas Court Judge Chris Scherer ruled that a juror in the case against Jerry Chai did not use personal knowledge to persuade fellow jurors to render a guilty verdict in the case.

The judge also lifted a stay imposed in September of Chai's two-year probation sentence and ordered him to resume serving that penalty.

Following a three-day trial in June, the jury convicted Chai on one count of indecent assault while finding him not guilty of more serious felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault.

Chai, 28, of Union City, Calif., near San Francisco, was a medical student at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill in Greensburg when he was accused by an 18-year-old student of having improper sexual relations with her following a date in September 2014.

The woman claimed she went with Chai back to his off-campus Greensburg apartment and despite her objections Chai attempted to have sexual contact with her before eventually desisting.

Chai's defense lawyers contended one of the jurors on the case failed to disclose that she was a self-described expert who worked with victims of sexual assaults and that she swayed jurors to render the one guilty verdict.

Scherer, in an eight-page ruling, determined that the juror, who testified late last year in an appeal hearing, only judged the victim's body language and did not use personal information to help render the verdict.

“Juror No. 10 merely drew upon her own everyday, practical knowledge in weighing the credibility of the victim's testimony. It appears to this court that her statements regarding her past work experience were used to explain to the other jurors why she reached the conclusion she did regarding the victim's credibility, rather than to bring in an extraneous influence,” the judge wrote.

Scherer also denied a defense request for a new trial, saying there was enough evidence at the trial to support the jury verdict.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.