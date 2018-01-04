Fire marshal probes tank-torching at Hempfield dealership

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state police fire marshal is investigating a Dec. 28 incident where a man was caught on camera torching a gasoline tank at a Hempfield motorcycle dealership. No arrest had been made as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to state police Troop A spokesman Tpr. Stephen Limani.

Manager Dax Dillman said workers at Z&M Harley-Davidson discovered damage outside the building when they arrived at the dealership along Route 30 on the morning of Dec. 28.

Surveillance camera footage, some of which is posted on the dealership's Facebook page, showed thousands of dollars in damage was caused by a man who appeared on the property between about 1:20 and 2:45 a.m. that day, Dillman said.

“He actually had gotten a crowbar and ripped a pump off our fuel cell,” he said.

Dillman believes the man was attempting to siphon gasoline that is used to fuel motorcycles at the business. He failed in the attempt, but not before setting fire to the exterior of the gas tank.

“I really don't know why it took that turn,” Dillman said, noting it's fortunate the flames didn't spark the fuel inside.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.