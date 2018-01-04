Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Fire marshal probes tank-torching at Hempfield dealership

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A state police fire marshal is investigating a Dec. 28 incident where a man was caught on camera torching a gasoline tank at a Hempfield motorcycle dealership. No arrest had been made as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to state police Troop A spokesman Tpr. Stephen Limani.

Manager Dax Dillman said workers at Z&M Harley-Davidson discovered damage outside the building when they arrived at the dealership along Route 30 on the morning of Dec. 28.

Surveillance camera footage, some of which is posted on the dealership's Facebook page, showed thousands of dollars in damage was caused by a man who appeared on the property between about 1:20 and 2:45 a.m. that day, Dillman said.

“He actually had gotten a crowbar and ripped a pump off our fuel cell,” he said.

Dillman believes the man was attempting to siphon gasoline that is used to fuel motorcycles at the business. He failed in the attempt, but not before setting fire to the exterior of the gas tank.

“I really don't know why it took that turn,” Dillman said, noting it's fortunate the flames didn't spark the fuel inside.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.