Jury set in Mt. Pleasant vehicular homicide trial

Jurors were selected in Westmoreland County on Thursday to hear evidence in a vehicular homicide trial scheduled to begin later this month for a Mt. Pleasant man accused of causing a fatal traffic crash more than four years ago that killed his passenger.

Scott Leighliter, 28, is charged with being drunk March 9, 2013, when the vehicle he was driving on School Road in Mt. Pleasant sped out of control, veered off the road, sheared two utility polls, rolled over and struck a tree.

Leighliter's front seat passenger, Corey Moximchalk, 27, of Mt. Pleasant, died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Testimony in the trial, expected to take about four days, is scheduled to begin Jan. 16 before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway.

Leighliter is charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and related offenses.

Defense attorney Mike Ferguson said Leighliter's case could hinge on the results of two blood tests performed at a local hospital hours after the crash.

“Those blood tests are in dispute,” Ferguson said.

According to testimony from a pretrial hearing, the first test determined that Leighliter had a blood alcohol content of 0.051 percent, which is below the limit where drivers in Pennsylvania are considered to be intoxicated.

A second sample tested about 90 minutes later determined Leighliter's blood alcohol content to be 0.116 percent, or above the 0.08 percent threshold in Pennsylvania.

Westmoreland County prosecutors contended that the first blood test was inaccurate.

A court ruling issued last year by Common Pleas Court Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. dismissed a drunken driving charge against Leighliter based on the different results of the two blood tests.

Following that ruling, prosecutors refiled the drunken driving charge and last year Hathaway rejected the defense's second attempt to have it dismissed.

According to court records, Leighliter told police he drank as many as six beers before the crash as he and his friends attended a nearby gun bash.

Police said Leighliter and Moximchalk left Bridgeport Sportsmen's Club and sped down the road before losing control of the vehicle.