Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette woman bitten about face during attempted sexual assault, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 2:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Jeannette woman had to be treated for bite wounds to her forehead and nose Thursday following an attempted sexual assault inside her home, Jeannette Police allege in court documents.

John C. McDonald, 38, of North Huntingdon, was arraigned before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on charges of attempted rape, simple assault and strangulation filed by city police and ordered him held in the county prison after he failed to post $75,000 bond.

Sgt. Donald Johnston reported in an affidavit of probable cause that officers were summoned about 9:17 a.m. to a residence on Pine Street for a report of an assault and were met outside the front door by the bleeding victim as they pulled up to the scene.

“The female was extremely distraught, visibly upset and crying. She frantically stated, “he beat me up, he bit me on the nose ... he's still inside,” Johnston quoted the victim as telling officers.

Johnston said officers went inside and found McDonald seated on the couch and placed him under arrest.

Johnston reported in court documents that he noticed the victim was bleeding from the side of her nose and her forehead.

The victim told officers that McDonald and she began arguing, and “it escalated.” Johnston said the victim said McDonald grabbed her, “threw her down”, and told her he was going to sexually assault her, according to the complaint.

The victim said that during the struggle prior to police arriving, McDonald bit her nose and her forehead. The victim was treated at the scene by Jeannette Emergency Medical Service.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 18 before DeMarchis.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.