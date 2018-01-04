Jeannette woman bitten about face during attempted sexual assault, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette woman had to be treated for bite wounds to her forehead and nose Thursday following an attempted sexual assault inside her home, Jeannette Police allege in court documents.

John C. McDonald, 38, of North Huntingdon, was arraigned before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on charges of attempted rape, simple assault and strangulation filed by city police and ordered him held in the county prison after he failed to post $75,000 bond.

Sgt. Donald Johnston reported in an affidavit of probable cause that officers were summoned about 9:17 a.m. to a residence on Pine Street for a report of an assault and were met outside the front door by the bleeding victim as they pulled up to the scene.

“The female was extremely distraught, visibly upset and crying. She frantically stated, “he beat me up, he bit me on the nose ... he's still inside,” Johnston quoted the victim as telling officers.

Johnston said officers went inside and found McDonald seated on the couch and placed him under arrest.

Johnston reported in court documents that he noticed the victim was bleeding from the side of her nose and her forehead.

The victim told officers that McDonald and she began arguing, and “it escalated.” Johnston said the victim said McDonald grabbed her, “threw her down”, and told her he was going to sexually assault her, according to the complaint.

The victim said that during the struggle prior to police arriving, McDonald bit her nose and her forehead. The victim was treated at the scene by Jeannette Emergency Medical Service.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 18 before DeMarchis.

