Westmoreland

Troopers: Greensburg woman made up claim her bank card was stolen and used

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 10 hours ago

An investigation into a 64-year-old Greensburg woman's claim that an unknown person stole her debit card in April and withdrew hundreds of dollars from her bank account has resulted in a charge of making false reports against her.

State police Wednesday filed a criminal complaint against Deborah L. Greene after troopers obtained surveillance photographs of the three transactions Greene claimed were made at automated teller machines in Pittsburgh and Jeannette on April 7.

Trooper Christopher Cole reported in an affidavit of probable cause that photographs showed “the card in question was never stolen, it was not used fraudulently, and (Greene) was the person shown using her own card.”

In a Dec. 28 follow-up interview, Greene admitted to making the false reports to police in order to get reimbursed by her bank, Cole reported in court documents. Greene told Cole that she had spent the money on cocaine and needed to pay her living expenses.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan on the complaint.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

