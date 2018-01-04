Kennametal raises $925,000 for United Way

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Industrial toolmaker Kennametal Inc. said Thursday it has raised more than $925,000 in support of the United Way and its agencies during the company's United Way Campaign in 2017.

The company, with corporate offices in Unity, said 1,171 Kennametal employees from 28 locations across the U.S. pledged $543,000 to the campaign through annual contributions that will go directly back to their local communities.

Kennametal raised an additional $300,000 through a variety of events, most notably its annual Strategic Supplier Golf Outing, which brought in more than $215,000.

The Kennametal Foundation contributed almost $75,000 and additional donations brought the final total to $925,000, approximately a 9 percent increase from 2016.

“I am proud of the level of commitment and generosity our team members have for our local communities. Our team members are true community partners who are making a difference in the areas they work and live,” said Chris Rossi, Kennametal's president and chief executive officer.

Kennametal's fundraising efforts will benefit United Way agencies throughout North America where the company has facilities.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.