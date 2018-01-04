Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe faith leaders to focus on addiction at prayer gathering

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
The Rev. Clark R. Kerr, pastor of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, addresses a large crowd attending an opioid awareness vigil and prayer service June 9, 2017, at the B&D Creekside Activity Center in Latrobe.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
The Rev. Clark R. Kerr, pastor of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, addresses a large crowd attending an opioid awareness vigil and prayer service June 9, 2017, at the B&D Creekside Activity Center in Latrobe.

Updated 9 hours ago

With a new year under way, the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association is continuing its effort to focus attention on the epidemic of opioid addiction and to offer hope to those locally who are struggling to break free from it.

The public is invited to a prayer gathering at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 in downtown Latrobe — in the municipal parking lot next to the Ober Building, 333 Main St.

It is the latest in a series of gatherings in the community that are meant to “give hope to individuals and families struggling with addiction issues and show there is another way to live,” according to the Rev. Clark R. Kerr, association spokesman and pastor of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church.

Discussion is encouraged following a program of prayer and Scripture readings led by association members.

According to 2017 data reported by the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office , there were 158 deaths in the county resulting from drug or alcohol overdoses, as of Dec. 15. Overdoses were suspected in another 25 cases where results of toxicology tests were pending.

There were nine overdose deaths each reported in Latrobe and New Kensington — behind only Jeannette, with 19 confirmed deaths, and Hempfield, with 12.

Acute Combined Drug Toxicity, involving use of multiple drugs, was the cause of death in 142 of the county's confirmed fatal overdoses last year.

A study conducted by Saint Vincent College professor Eric Kocian found that about 92 percent of respondents said spiritual or religious guidance for an addiction was very or somewhat helpful.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.