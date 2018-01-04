Latrobe faith leaders to focus on addiction at prayer gathering

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a new year under way, the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association is continuing its effort to focus attention on the epidemic of opioid addiction and to offer hope to those locally who are struggling to break free from it.

The public is invited to a prayer gathering at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 in downtown Latrobe — in the municipal parking lot next to the Ober Building, 333 Main St.

It is the latest in a series of gatherings in the community that are meant to “give hope to individuals and families struggling with addiction issues and show there is another way to live,” according to the Rev. Clark R. Kerr, association spokesman and pastor of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church.

Discussion is encouraged following a program of prayer and Scripture readings led by association members.

According to 2017 data reported by the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office , there were 158 deaths in the county resulting from drug or alcohol overdoses, as of Dec. 15. Overdoses were suspected in another 25 cases where results of toxicology tests were pending.

There were nine overdose deaths each reported in Latrobe and New Kensington — behind only Jeannette, with 19 confirmed deaths, and Hempfield, with 12.

Acute Combined Drug Toxicity, involving use of multiple drugs, was the cause of death in 142 of the county's confirmed fatal overdoses last year.

A study conducted by Saint Vincent College professor Eric Kocian found that about 92 percent of respondents said spiritual or religious guidance for an addiction was very or somewhat helpful.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.