4 Democrats vying to oust Rothfus meet voters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The four Democrats running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 12th District introduced themselves to voters Friday night at The Lamplighter banquet hall in Delmont.

Aaron Anthony, Ray Linsenmayer, Tom Prigg and Beth Tarasi fielded questions at the forum organized by PA 12 for Progress, a group dedicated to advancing progressive ideals in a district currently represented by Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus.

Anthony emphasized his principles. Linsenmayer spoke of his experience as a political organizer. Prigg discussed his problem-solving approach, and Tarasi focused on her drive.

“We need a fighter. I am a fighter,” said Tarasi, a trial lawyer who lives in Sewickley.

Prigg, a research technician for the University of Pittsburgh and Army veteran who lives in McCandless, said he wants to provide economic subsidies to companies that do business in disadvantaged areas.

“There's no infrastructure left. There's no tax base left,” he said.

Linsenmayer of McCandless co-owns a business that helps tech startups and has been volunteering with Democratic political campaigns for more than a decade. He said he knows what it takes to flip a district that is typically seen as strongly Republican.

“If we can't beat (Rothfus) on the ground, if we can't beat him neighborhood to neighborhood and street to street, we'll never be able to get our ideas out,” he said.

Anthony, a Shaler resident and graduate student studying administration and policy at the University of Pittsburgh, said he wants to restore hope to those who have lost it, particularly young people and the elderly.

“When the institutions break down, it's the most vulnerable who are hit hardest,” he said.

The candidates agreed on more subjects than they differed.

They agreed that fossil fuels should be phased out gradually in favor of renewable energy.

“If you want to kill fossil fuels, you have to give (workers) jobs in renewable energy. Boom, it will be gone like that,” Prigg said.

They agreed on stricter gun-control measures, such as a more comprehensive system of background checks.

“These are very simple things we can do,” Linsenmayer said. “None of this threatens the Second Amendment in any way.”

They agreed that more should be done to combat sexual discrimination and harassment.

“I have lived this. I have been told by a judge that I couldn't walk into his courtroom because I didn't have a skirt on,” Tarasi said.

They agreed on strengthening unions, shutting down private prisons and expanding protections for the disabled.

And they were united in their opposition to the man each hopes to replace, Rothfus.

“The biggest problem facing District 12 is Keith Rothfus, and I think this is the year that problem goes away,” Anthony said.

PA 12 for Progress plans to hold additional forums with the candidates in coming months in other parts of the district, including Allegheny and Cambria counties.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.