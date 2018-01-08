Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

4 Democrats vying to oust Rothfus meet voters

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 8:30 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The four Democrats running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 12th District introduced themselves to voters Friday night at The Lamplighter banquet hall in Delmont.

Aaron Anthony, Ray Linsenmayer, Tom Prigg and Beth Tarasi fielded questions at the forum organized by PA 12 for Progress, a group dedicated to advancing progressive ideals in a district currently represented by Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus.

Anthony emphasized his principles. Linsenmayer spoke of his experience as a political organizer. Prigg discussed his problem-solving approach, and Tarasi focused on her drive.

“We need a fighter. I am a fighter,” said Tarasi, a trial lawyer who lives in Sewickley.

Prigg, a research technician for the University of Pittsburgh and Army veteran who lives in McCandless, said he wants to provide economic subsidies to companies that do business in disadvantaged areas.

“There's no infrastructure left. There's no tax base left,” he said.

Linsenmayer of McCandless co-owns a business that helps tech startups and has been volunteering with Democratic political campaigns for more than a decade. He said he knows what it takes to flip a district that is typically seen as strongly Republican.

“If we can't beat (Rothfus) on the ground, if we can't beat him neighborhood to neighborhood and street to street, we'll never be able to get our ideas out,” he said.

Anthony, a Shaler resident and graduate student studying administration and policy at the University of Pittsburgh, said he wants to restore hope to those who have lost it, particularly young people and the elderly.

“When the institutions break down, it's the most vulnerable who are hit hardest,” he said.

The candidates agreed on more subjects than they differed.

They agreed that fossil fuels should be phased out gradually in favor of renewable energy.

“If you want to kill fossil fuels, you have to give (workers) jobs in renewable energy. Boom, it will be gone like that,” Prigg said.

They agreed on stricter gun-control measures, such as a more comprehensive system of background checks.

“These are very simple things we can do,” Linsenmayer said. “None of this threatens the Second Amendment in any way.”

They agreed that more should be done to combat sexual discrimination and harassment.

“I have lived this. I have been told by a judge that I couldn't walk into his courtroom because I didn't have a skirt on,” Tarasi said.

They agreed on strengthening unions, shutting down private prisons and expanding protections for the disabled.

And they were united in their opposition to the man each hopes to replace, Rothfus.

“The biggest problem facing District 12 is Keith Rothfus, and I think this is the year that problem goes away,” Anthony said.

PA 12 for Progress plans to hold additional forums with the candidates in coming months in other parts of the district, including Allegheny and Cambria counties.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.