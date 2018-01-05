Salem Township man trapped in house fire dies; none injured in North Huntingdon blaze

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Salem Township man died early Friday when he was trapped in his burning home at 268 Fennel Street, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha.

Jeremy T. Rugh, 22, was unable to escape the 1 a.m. blaze, which started on the first floor of the house, according to Bacha.

Dr. Cyril Wecht will perform the autopsy later Friday.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department was still putting out hot spots at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Another blaze broke out at a trailer home along Maryland Lane in North Huntingdon Township shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, according to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers.

No one was injured, they said.

Hartford Heights Volunteer Fire Department was the primary fire company on the scene.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.