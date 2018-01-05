$200K Cash 5 ticket sold in Westmoreland County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The winner of Thursday's Cash 5 jackpot bought their ticket at the GetGo at 8813 U.S. Route 30 in North Huntingdon, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched all five balls — 07-19-23-27-41 — for a prize of $200,000. The retailer will be awarded $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Thursday's jackpot winner wasn't the only one who got lucky. More than 21,900 other Cash 5 tickets are eligible for lower-tier prizes, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery, so be sure to double-check your tickets.

Think you're a winner? Sign your ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at a lottery office. Cash 5 tickets expire one year from the drawing date. Players must be 18 or older.

More than $95.8 million in prizes was awarded to winners in Westmoreland County during the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.