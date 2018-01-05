Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Weather almanacs don't carry term 'Bomb Cyclone"

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

While neither the Old Farmer's Almanac or the Farmers' Almanac apparently has the word “Bomb Cyclone” in its forecasting repertoire, both famous periodicals got portions of this week's bone-chilling temperatures and blustery storms somewhat right.

While dangerously frigid temperatures and gusty winds continue to wallop parts of the Northeast including Pittsburgh today and Saturday, leaving piles of snow and thousands without power through eight states along the East Coast, the two annual forecast staples for many Americans appeared to get parts of the weather correct.

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which was founded in 1792, had a chilly long-range forecast for the Ohio Valley for Jan. 1-6 that includes Pittsburgh. It predicted “Snow showers, very cold.”

Meanwhile, the competing Farmers' Almanac which has been around since 1818, according to its online site, may have left out the bitter cold, but predicted for the Northeast and New England region that includes Pittsburgh Jan. 4-7, “Storm sweeps across Pennsylvania, New York brings gusty winds, heavy precipitation.”

Sandi Duncan, managing editor of the Farmers' Almanac, based in Lewiston, Maine, vigorously defended its prognostication despite the exclusion of bitter cold.

“We did say.. storms, gusty winds... although we didn't say bitterly cold. Those predictions are done almost two years in advance, but I definitely feel we'll take credit for getting this one right,” Duncan said.

Duncan also pointed toward its correct prognostication for the southeastern U.S. that predicted cold with frost along the Gulf Coast.

Looking ahead toward next week Jan. 8-11, Duncan noted The Farmers' Almanac predicts weather to become more “Blustery, colder, snow showers.”

Meanwhile, the Old Farmer's Almanac says western Pennsylvanians will finally get a break from the frigid surroundings that has seen windchills drop to minus-20 degrees with more sun and milder temperatures beginning Sunday. Amen!

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

