Extension program to help families guide teens offered at two Westmoreland schools

Westmoreland County's Penn State Extension office is partnering with two local school districts to help children and parents in the county navigate the teen years while guarding against substance abuse.

“Love and Limits” is the title of a Strengthening Families Program for Parents and Youth 10-14, seven weekly evening sessions that will be offered in two locations. The free program, held from 5:30 to 8 p.m., will begin Jan. 30 at Greensburg Salem Middle School or Feb. 8 at Norvelt Elementary School in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District.

Open to Westmoreland County families, each session begins with a family meal, allowing adults and children to unwind and converse — something that's often missed amid hectic schedules.

Children will spend an hour learning about topics such as empathy and methods for dealing with stress and peer pressure. Parents will meet separately to discuss parenting strategies and how to guide their children in setting goals, making good decisions and fulfilling responsibilities.

A second hour brings the participants together for fun activities meant to promote strong family relationships.

Program planners note that youth entering their teen years experience new stresses, such as a school curriculum that is more demanding, and peer influences that could be negative and may include bullying or exposure to drugs.

The program is meant to help parents protect and empower their children through communication of family values, their standards regarding substance use and their hopes for their children's futures.

The Penn State Extension notes the program's effectiveness has been recognized by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The Greensburg sessions are funded by the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission while the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is funding the Mt. Pleasant sessions.

Families of students in fifth grade or sixth grade can get more information and register by calling 724-837-1402 or by emailing PAG18@psu.edu. Child care will be available for younger siblings.