Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Passing snowstorm contributed to Derry Township accident, troopers say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 20 minutes ago

State police said a passing snowsquall was a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash along Route 982 in Derry Township Thursday that injured a 71-year-old New Derry woman.

Police reported the injured driver, Sandra Benedict, was slowing to pull off of Route 982 into her driveway on the 5700 block of Route 982 when she was struck by a 1998 Audi driven by Rita Treager, 37 of Latrobe, that lost control and began sliding on the snow-covered roadway about 3 p.m.

A third northbound unit, a Kia Soul, driven by Joshua Ladd, 34, of Derry, also lost control and was struck by Treager's vehicle, police reported.

Trooper Benjamin Eaken reported that the force of the collision knocked Benedict's 1999 Plymouth Breeze into her front yard.

Benedict was transported the Excela Health Latrobe hospital by Mutual Aid Ambulance for treatment of multiple injuries, Eaken said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.