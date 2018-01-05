Passing snowstorm contributed to Derry Township accident, troopers say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police said a passing snowsquall was a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash along Route 982 in Derry Township Thursday that injured a 71-year-old New Derry woman.

Police reported the injured driver, Sandra Benedict, was slowing to pull off of Route 982 into her driveway on the 5700 block of Route 982 when she was struck by a 1998 Audi driven by Rita Treager, 37 of Latrobe, that lost control and began sliding on the snow-covered roadway about 3 p.m.

A third northbound unit, a Kia Soul, driven by Joshua Ladd, 34, of Derry, also lost control and was struck by Treager's vehicle, police reported.

Trooper Benjamin Eaken reported that the force of the collision knocked Benedict's 1999 Plymouth Breeze into her front yard.

Benedict was transported the Excela Health Latrobe hospital by Mutual Aid Ambulance for treatment of multiple injuries, Eaken said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.