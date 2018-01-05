Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Export man who tried luring others online gets probation for child porn

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media

Updated 9 minutes ago

An Export man accused of posing as a woman online and baiting men into seeking sex with his imaginary daughter will serve five years of probation, a Westmoreland County judge ruled Friday.

Investigators from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said Paige Tomcsanyi, 43, posed as a mother offering her daughter up to men online for sex, according to the criminal complaint. Upon interviewing Tomcsanyi and seizing his laptop from the shed where he kept it, they say they found child pornography on it that he admitted was for himself.

He pleaded guilty in August to 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of using a computer for criminal purposes. On Friday, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced him to five years of probation on each count, with all the sentences running concurrently. He must register as a sex offender for 15 years and is barred from using the internet or having any unsupervised contact with minors.

The Attorney General's Office wrote in the criminal complaint that Tomcsanyi plotted to murder any men who agreed to meet with his imaginary daughter, but defense attorney Charles Clark said his client never threatened anyone.

“There was no ability or actual threat to anyone, ever,” Clark said. “Under the circumstances, this was an appropriate sentence.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.