Export man who tried luring others online gets probation for child porn

An Export man accused of posing as a woman online and baiting men into seeking sex with his imaginary daughter will serve five years of probation, a Westmoreland County judge ruled Friday.

Investigators from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said Paige Tomcsanyi, 43, posed as a mother offering her daughter up to men online for sex, according to the criminal complaint. Upon interviewing Tomcsanyi and seizing his laptop from the shed where he kept it, they say they found child pornography on it that he admitted was for himself.

He pleaded guilty in August to 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of using a computer for criminal purposes. On Friday, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced him to five years of probation on each count, with all the sentences running concurrently. He must register as a sex offender for 15 years and is barred from using the internet or having any unsupervised contact with minors.

The Attorney General's Office wrote in the criminal complaint that Tomcsanyi plotted to murder any men who agreed to meet with his imaginary daughter, but defense attorney Charles Clark said his client never threatened anyone.

“There was no ability or actual threat to anyone, ever,” Clark said. “Under the circumstances, this was an appropriate sentence.”

