Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg congregation celebrates blessing of frigid waters

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Archpriest John Nosal of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in South Greensburg throws an ice cross into Twin Lakes during the Blessing of the Waters service at Twin Lakes Park Latrobe, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Archpriest John Nosal of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in South Greensburg throws an ice cross into Twin Lakes during the Blessing of the Waters service at Twin Lakes Park Latrobe, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Archpriest John Nosal of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in South Greensburg blesses Jim Laffin of Greensburg during the Blessing of the Waters service at Twin Lakes Park Latrobe, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Archpriest John Nosal of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in South Greensburg blesses Jim Laffin of Greensburg during the Blessing of the Waters service at Twin Lakes Park Latrobe, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Members of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in South Greensburg throw ice crosses into Twin Lakes during the Blessing of the Waters service at Twin Lakes Park Latrobe, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Members of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in South Greensburg throw ice crosses into Twin Lakes during the Blessing of the Waters service at Twin Lakes Park Latrobe, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Archpriest John Nosal of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in South Greensburg huddles against the cold during the Blessing of the Waters service at Twin Lakes Park Latrobe, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Archpriest John Nosal of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in South Greensburg huddles against the cold during the Blessing of the Waters service at Twin Lakes Park Latrobe, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

A handful of Greensburg churchgoers got to walk on water Sunday.

Their walk was part of a blessing of the waters service for the Feast of Theophany, which is the day Orthodox Christians celebrate the baptism of Christ in the Jordan River.

Sunday's freezing temperatures made it possible for some of the dozen folks who braved the cold to slowly venture out onto the upper lake at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield to cast small, cross-shaped pieces of ice into a hole carved into the frozen lake.

"It's an old, old tradition mostly done in climates that are a little more hospitable," said the Rev. John Nosal, the arch priest at St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Church in Greensburg.

Nosal said the service commemorates the day Christ sanctified the waters, which is why the blessing usually is held at a local water source.

He said the name of the feast refers to the manifestation of God as Jesus at the time he was baptized.

Nosal and his congregants gathered shortly after noon at the park.

The service had been postponed a day because temperatures did not make it out of single digits Saturday. Sunday's 12 degrees felt almost balmy, Nosal said.

"We've had everything from ice and snow to 45- and 50-degree temperatures," Nosal said, recalling some of the weather extremes the congregation has dealt with over the years.

Jim Laffin of Greensburg, who's attended all 21 blessing of the water services conducted by the church, built a raging fire in a nearby grill and brought a portable propane heater to provide relief from the cold.

"I just tried to keep people warm," Laffin said.

Laffin's duties weren't done, though. He walked out to the lake with his chain saw to carve out a small square in the ice, about 10 inches deep.

Ice frozen in the shape of a cross was supposed to be thrown into the water, but Sunday's freeze prevented it from being dislodged from it's metal mold.

Instead, smaller ice-shaped crosses were cast into lake.

Typically — in warmer weather locales — the short service would end when youngsters dive into the water to retrieve small crosses for good luck.

Sunday's freeze made that impossible.

"One year, there were fishermen out there, and they weren't catching anything," Nosal said. "When we threw our crosses in, they started catching fish."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.