Coroner IDs man killed in Salem Township fire

Firefighters battled flames as well as sub-zero wind chills that froze their equipment early Friday in a blaze that claimed the life of one resident of a Salem Township duplex.

Jeremy Rugh, 22, was unable to escape the burning home on Salemville's Fennel Street and succumbed to fatal injuries, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A ruling on the cause of death was pending, with an autopsy to be performed Friday.

Rugh's body was discovered on the first floor of the two-story house while his parents and a resident living on the other side of the duplex escaped with no apparent injury, Forbes Road Fire Chief Bob Rosatti said.

Maryann Huey, Rugh's neighbor in the duplex, was planning to stay with relatives after they took her to Excela Latrobe Hospital, where she was treated and released, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that broke out just after 1 a.m. Unconfirmed reports at the scene indicated flames had been spotted behind a refrigerator in the first-floor kitchen of the Rugh residence, Rosatti said.

Firefighters entered the house to battle the flames but had to retreat outside because “the structure was being attacked by the fire,“ Rosatti said. Ultimately, he said, a contractor tore down the charred remains of the house after the roof and a portion of the second floor collapsed.

“Our biggest opponent today was the extreme weather conditions,” Rosatti said of the firefighting effort. “It was just brutal.”

The bone-chilling air temperature froze the breathing apparatus of volunteers emerging from the burning home as well as anything touched by water the firefighters directed on the blaze.

“It caused ice all over the sidewalk,” Rosatti said. “There were no firefighters injured, which was miraculous with as much ice as there was.”

Because of the slick conditions on the home's exterior, “We couldn't put people on any ladders, or on the roof or the porch,” he said, adding, “We had some live power lines down in front of the building that hindered our operation.”

Forbes Road firefighters were assisted by units from 10 other fire companies, with the last truck clearing the scene at about 9 a.m. A support unit from Murrysville Medic One provided heat to warm the firefighters and some of their gear. The Salvation Army served food and hot drinks, and the Red Cross assisted the residents displaced by the fire.

Rosatti said hose that became frozen was loaded on two township trucks and taken to thaw out at a hangar at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

No one was injured in another fire that broke out shortly after 3 a.m. in a trailer home along Maryland Lane in North Huntingdon, according to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers.

