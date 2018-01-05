Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry Twp. home destroyed by fire

Paul Peirce and Jacob Tierney | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Derry home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Nobody was home when the blaze started in the basement of the single-family residence on Marjorie Ann Drive, north of Latrobe, and there were no injuries, according to John Matrunics, water rescue captain for Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Numerous departments spent almost five hours fighting the fire, which was reported at 3:23 p.m.

The situation was complicated by the extreme cold.

“When the first engines arrived to get a water supply established, the hydrants were frozen, we couldn't get the water to the proper places until we activated the tankers,” Matrunics said.

The fire was extingushed about 8 p.m.

Paul Peirce and Jacob Tierney are a Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Peirce at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib. Reach Tierney at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.