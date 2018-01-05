Derry Twp. home destroyed by fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Derry home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Nobody was home when the blaze started in the basement of the single-family residence on Marjorie Ann Drive, north of Latrobe, and there were no injuries, according to John Matrunics, water rescue captain for Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Numerous departments spent almost five hours fighting the fire, which was reported at 3:23 p.m.

The situation was complicated by the extreme cold.

“When the first engines arrived to get a water supply established, the hydrants were frozen, we couldn't get the water to the proper places until we activated the tankers,” Matrunics said.

The fire was extingushed about 8 p.m.

Paul Peirce and Jacob Tierney are a Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Peirce at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib. Reach Tierney at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem