Subway worker accused of stealing $1,346, going to casino

A Unity Township woman is accused of stealing $1,346 from the Salem Township Subway restaurant where she worked on New Year's Day and gambling away some of the stolen money at a casino in Pittsburgh.

Nicole Marie Inks, 35, of Whitney allegedly used her key to enter the Subway at 3:15 a.m. Jan. 1, then went to the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Side, according to state police at Kiski Valley.

She allegedly gambled $150 she took from the cash box and safe at the Subway restaurant along Sheffield Drive, just off Route 66

Police said she returned to the Subway at about 8:30 a.m. and used the door key to enter the restaurant and take $1,196 from a safe.

Video surveillance was used to identify Inks, who confessed to the theft, police said.

Inks is charged with two felony counts of burglary and two misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property. She was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Cheryl Peck-Yakopec and released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

