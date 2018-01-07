Former One Eleven restaurant for sale in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The former One Eleven restaurant on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Greensburg is up for sale after owner Richard Kurtz turned it over to The Progress Fund, a Greensburg organization.

“We're selling it lock, stock and barrel for $255,000,” Progress Fund President David Kahley said. “That includes the building, the liquor license, and the furniture, fixtures and kitchen stuff that's left there.”

Kurtz owed The Progress Fund more than $189,000, which was part of more than $600,000 total he owed to various financial institutions when he abruptly closed One Eleven and Southfork Texas Tavern in Southwest Greensburg in May, according to court records.

One Eleven closed so suddenly that city workers spent hours hauling bags of rotten meat from the alley behind the building.

Transferring ownership of the building in a deed in lieu of foreclosure agreement covers his debt to the Progress Fund, Kahley said.

The Progress Fund has winterized the building and cleared debris from the second floor, where an apartment renovation project was started but left unfinished, Kahley said.

“The building is now ready for primetime for showing, and we're starting to show it to some potential buyers,” he said.

Kahley said his goal is not to flip the building as quickly as possible, but to find a new restaurateur that could enhance downtown Greensburg.

“From a standpoint of downtown being an active, interesting place to visit, we think there's room for another interesting kind of food business,” he said.

“We don't know what that is, but we think there's room for something unique, and it's a great location.

“We're not looking at a quick sale and move on, we're in it for the long haul.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.