Westmoreland

Western Pa. deep freeze continues; wind chill advisory in effect until 3 p.m.

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Ice crystals obscure the view from the Tribune-Review's Greensburg office on Saturday morning, Jan. 6, 2018. A wind chill advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until 3 p.m., with wind chills ranging down to 22 degrees below zero.
Ice crystals obscure the view from the Tribune-Review's Greensburg office on Saturday morning, Jan. 6, 2018. A wind chill advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until 3 p.m., with wind chills ranging down to 22 degrees below zero.

Updated 8 hours ago

Exposed skin could lead to frostbite in as little as a half-hour today, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind chill advisory will remain in effect for all of western Pennsylvania through 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, with wind chills ranging from 10 to 22 degrees below zero.

The Weather Channel is forecasting temperatures that won't make it into double digits before sinking back down. The overnight low is forecast at 2 degrees below zero, and is expected to be 4 below zero at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

For the latest forecast, see Weather.gov .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

