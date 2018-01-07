Cold temps to finally end, snow on the way

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Temperatures that dipped to near record lows throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday morning are expected to finally rise throughout the day, but snow is expected the blanket the regional by rush hour Monday morning.

Lows reached -5 degrees at Pittsburgh International Airport at 6 a.m., but temperatures were even colder in the Laurel Highlands where the thermometer dipped to -13 degrees in Donegal, according to John Darnley, a meteorogolist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

“It's looking like we will trend back to normal and could reach a high today of 23 degrees by midnight and temperatures will continue to rise through Tuesday,” Darnley said.

The bitter cold that has besieged the region for days has caused numerous water line breaks including a major outage in Dravosburg, Allegheny County that left hundreds of customers without service.

A water line break in North Huntingdon shut down a portion of Route 30 for about three hours. The road was reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

With temperatures rising, snow will be the next concern as the work week begins.

Darnley said the forecast shows that snow will begin after midnight and continue through Monday.

About two inches of snow is expected, he said.