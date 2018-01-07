Indiana County mobile home fire claims lives of Clymer couple

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An unidentified couple was killed in an Indiana County mobile home fire Sunday morning.

The fire, according to police, was reported at 12:45 a.m. on Lick Hill Road in Clymer.

State police in Indiana said a man and woman were found dead in home. The woman was discovered just before 2 a.m. and pronounced dead by Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. about an hour later.

The man's body was discovered in the burned out mobile home nearly six hours later.

Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious but that it could take several weeks to positively identify the victims.

State police from the Indiana station and a state police fire marshal investigated the fire. Volunteer fire departments from Clymer, Cherryhill, Commodore, Pine Township, Nicktown, and Citizens Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.