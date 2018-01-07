Excela Health Westmoreland cancels programs Monday after waterline break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The outpatient and partial behavior health programs at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital are canceled Monday because of a water line break.

Robin Jennings, hospital spokeswoman, said staffers were working to notify patients who had appointments.

The break was caused when a sprinkler head in the behavior health building broke Sunday afternoon, dumping about 4 inches of water onto the first floor and basement of the partial and outpatient treatment areas.

The inpatient behavior health services were not affected, and the crisis walk-in center was open.

Jennings said the water line break was due to extremely cold temperatures.

Other Excela hospitals were affected by water line breaks, including the ambulance bay and sleep lab at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and the medical records and outpatient rehabilitation at Excela Health Frick Hospital.

Studies in the Latrobe Sleep Lab were canceled for Sunday evening.

Jennings said cleanup was under way and damage will be assessed Monday.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.