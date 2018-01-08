Jeannette Council changes meeting dates, times for 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette Council has moved all of its public voting meetings to Thursdays for 2018.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. on the following days: Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.

Work sessions, which are open to the public, will be held at 3 p.m. on the Tuesday before those agenda meetings.

Additional work sessions are scheduled for the following Tuesdays: Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 21, Sept. 25, Oct. 23 and Nov. 20 — as well as Dec. 26, a Wednesday.

All of the meetings will be held at city hall. Meetings previously had been held on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.