Monsour developer takes down signs as Jeannette council plans to discuss gas station zoning

There has been a noticeable change at the former Monsour Medical Center site in recent days — signs belonging to a developer have disappeared.

Colony Holding Co. owner Don Tarosky Jr. confirmed that on Monday.

“That is correct, they did come down,” he said. “At this moment, we don't have any comment.”

Tarosky said he has not withdrawn his site plan for the development, which was filed with the city on Wednesday. City officials expect more discussion about the proposal at a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“We're going to try to resolve this situation with Don,” said Mayor Curtis Antoniak. “We want to work with him, there's no doubt about it.”

Council members appear poised to block Tarosky's plans for the 6.4-acre parcel on Route 30 because the majority don't want a gas station to be built there. Tarosky's plans include a gas station and convenience store with other commercial space. He has said he is in discussions with six or seven “nationally known” tenants and a grocer but has declined to name them, citing confidentiality agreements.

Colony Holding was selected by Westmoreland County officials in August to purchase the property for $2.1 million and develop the land where the former Monsour Medical Center stood. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. last year finished a $2 million project — funded by local and state dollars — to demolish the old hospital and prepare the site for redevelopment.

But in the past week, city council has made moves that could hamper Tarosky's plans.

On Dec. 26, the group approved an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance to permit a gas or service station at the site. That decision was made at Tarosky's request and against the recommendation of the planning commission.

On Jan. 2, two new council members were seated and the group majority set in motion a reversal of that decision by approving the preparation of an ordinance that would again prohibit that type of use. The proposed ordinance must be advertised and would come before council at a future date for a final vote. An initial vote could take place later this week.

Tarosky, a Jeannette native, has said he was not informed that the matter would be brought up at the Jan. 2 meeting\.Antoniak unsuccessfully attempted to persuade council on Dec. 26 , days before he was sworn in, to hold off on their vote.

“It came to a point where we had to bring it up again,” he said.

Antoniak said Monday that he was surprised to see the developer's signs removed from the property over the weekend.

“At this time, I really can't say anything because I don't know why he took them down,” Antoniak said.Opponents to Tarosky's plans, including Antoniak, have chided the previous council for going against the planning commission's recommendation.

County officials did not respond to requests for comment.When the county industrial development group marketed the property last year, Colony's pitch was one of three received. County officials selected the developer because of Tarosky's track record with other area developments.

The site plan was not available from the city Monday.

The county's land bank purchased the property in 2014 at a judicial sale for about $15,000 after the hospital and adjoining buildings were left vacant when the medical center was closed in 2006 after a series of failed state inspections.

The county, through its industrial development agency, used state grants and loans to demolish buildings on the site and remove contaminants to ready the property for reuse.

The property sale has not been finalized.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.