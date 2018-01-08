Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Monsour developer takes down signs as Jeannette council plans to discuss gas station zoning

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
An overhead view of the former Monsour Medical Center property, along Route 30 in Jeannette, where a developer wants to build, among other things, a controversial gas station.
An overhead view of the former Monsour Medical Center property, along Route 30 in Jeannette, where a developer wants to build, among other things, a controversial gas station.

Updated 15 minutes ago

There has been a noticeable change at the former Monsour Medical Center site in recent days — signs belonging to a developer have disappeared.

Colony Holding Co. owner Don Tarosky Jr. confirmed that on Monday.

“That is correct, they did come down,” he said. “At this moment, we don't have any comment.”

Tarosky said he has not withdrawn his site plan for the development, which was filed with the city on Wednesday. City officials expect more discussion about the proposal at a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“We're going to try to resolve this situation with Don,” said Mayor Curtis Antoniak. “We want to work with him, there's no doubt about it.”

Council members appear poised to block Tarosky's plans for the 6.4-acre parcel on Route 30 because the majority don't want a gas station to be built there. Tarosky's plans include a gas station and convenience store with other commercial space. He has said he is in discussions with six or seven “nationally known” tenants and a grocer but has declined to name them, citing confidentiality agreements.

Colony Holding was selected by Westmoreland County officials in August to purchase the property for $2.1 million and develop the land where the former Monsour Medical Center stood. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. last year finished a $2 million project — funded by local and state dollars — to demolish the old hospital and prepare the site for redevelopment.

But in the past week, city council has made moves that could hamper Tarosky's plans.

On Dec. 26, the group approved an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance to permit a gas or service station at the site. That decision was made at Tarosky's request and against the recommendation of the planning commission.

On Jan. 2, two new council members were seated and the group majority set in motion a reversal of that decision by approving the preparation of an ordinance that would again prohibit that type of use. The proposed ordinance must be advertised and would come before council at a future date for a final vote. An initial vote could take place later this week.

Tarosky, a Jeannette native, has said he was not informed that the matter would be brought up at the Jan. 2 meeting\.Antoniak unsuccessfully attempted to persuade council on Dec. 26 , days before he was sworn in, to hold off on their vote.

“It came to a point where we had to bring it up again,” he said.

Antoniak said Monday that he was surprised to see the developer's signs removed from the property over the weekend.

“At this time, I really can't say anything because I don't know why he took them down,” Antoniak said.Opponents to Tarosky's plans, including Antoniak, have chided the previous council for going against the planning commission's recommendation.

County officials did not respond to requests for comment.When the county industrial development group marketed the property last year, Colony's pitch was one of three received. County officials selected the developer because of Tarosky's track record with other area developments.

The site plan was not available from the city Monday.

The county's land bank purchased the property in 2014 at a judicial sale for about $15,000 after the hospital and adjoining buildings were left vacant when the medical center was closed in 2006 after a series of failed state inspections.

The county, through its industrial development agency, used state grants and loans to demolish buildings on the site and remove contaminants to ready the property for reuse.

The property sale has not been finalized.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.