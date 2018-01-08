Former Mt. Pleasant streets employee files federal discrimination lawsuit against borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Mt. Pleasant Borough street department worker claims in a federal lawsuit that he was unlawfully fired from his job because of a medical condition he's had since he was a child.

Larry R. Golobish II, 43, of Mt. Pleasant Township was hired in January 2017 as a full-time crew leader but lost the job after one day when the borough claimed “he was physically unable of performing as a crew leader,” Golobish alleges in a suit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh.

As a child, he was afflicted with a brain cyst and suffered a stroke that caused him to lose feeling on the right side of his body. He still walks with a limp “but has been cleared to do all forms of work since he was a child,” according to the lawsuit.

He previously was employed by the borough on a part-time basis as a seasonal laborer, the lawsuit noted.

Golobish claims the firing is discriminatory and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Borough manager Jeff Landy said borough officials have not yet received a copy of the lawsuit and could not comment.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.