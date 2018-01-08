PennDOT ready to keep pace with Old Man Winter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials in charge of keeping the roads clear of ice and snow say they have enough money and materials to see them through the rest of the winter.

PennDOT District 12, which maintains 8,239 “lane miles” of roads in Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette and Greene counties, has about 60,000 tons of salt stored in 30 stockpiles throughout the district.

A 10-mile, four-lane road is counted as 40 lane miles.

“Our salt supplies that we have on hand are awesome, are perfect,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.

The district has allocated about $18 million for keeping the roads clear, which is about average, she said.

PennDOT budgets and stocks up on supplies ahead of time, predicting its needs based on the average of the last few years.

Last year, District 12 used 52,800 tons of salt. It's too early to tell how this year will compare.

“It's so early in the winter to even try to project these things,” Petersen said.

When smaller, local departments run out of salt, they turn to PennDOT to help out, said Henry Fitz, engineer for Westmoreland County's public works department.

The department plows about 52 miles of roads scattered throughout the county. It typically uses about 2,300 tons of salt a year, which costs about $145,000, and budgets about $24,000 for overtime pay for plow drivers.

The department sticks with the same budget most years, and it typically works out pretty well, Fitz said.

“We seem to just about hit it every year,” he said.

If more salt is needed, more can be ordered, though occasionally there are hiccups, Fitz said.

In 2009 there was so much ice and snow that the county ended up cutting it close, using 3,200 tons of salt, the maximum amount that is guaranteed under its purchasing agreement.

In some years, when rivers freeze over, making it impossible to transport salt by barge, local municipalities facing shortages have to borrow from PennDOT's stockpiles.

“There's no way really to predict what kind of weather you're going to have,” Fitz said.

The county has used about 500 tons of salt so far.

Penn Township Manager Alex Graziani and public works director Scott Fodi said despite the past few weeks of very cold, snowy weather the township has a good salt supply.

“We get our salt supply from American Rock Salt in Monessen. We're in good shape right now,” Fodi said.

Arnold road crews have enough salt and the same old problems, said city Manager George Hayfield.

The city of about one square mile has numerous streets. “It's extremely hilly. It a 200-foot drop from the top of the town to the river,” Hayfield said.

The city spent about $32,000 on salt last year and has purchased about $27,000 worth of salt so far this year. There was very little left over from last year, Hayfield said.

Lower Burrell has about 350 tons of anti-skid and approximately 500 tons of salt stored. That's about the limit of available storage space.

“We will use 1,400 to 1,800 for a typical winter,” said public works foreman Scott Johnson. “We will order it as we need it.

“February will be the test,” he predicted. “That's when the (Allegheny) River freezes over and barges can't get through with the salt.”

The city has nearly 75 miles of roads to clear.

Johnson said it takes crews about four hours to spread salt on main roads and anti-skid material on secondary roads.

“January and February are our Super Bowl time,” Johnson said.

Kiski Township takes care of almost 58 miles of roads in Armstrong County.

“We hired two part-time employees and now have four to do the work,” said Supervisor Jack Wilmot.

“Our salt supply is good now,” he said.

With additional reporting by Paul Peirce. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.