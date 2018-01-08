Herminie man may reconcile with estranged wife who attacked him with boiling water

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Gelet said Monday that he's not ready to end his 18-year marriage to a woman who pleaded guilty just minutes earlier in a Westmoreland County courtroom to dousing him with a pot of boiling water.

“I would like to get to know her again, to make a decision to proceed or if I should call it quits. The woman who attacked me was not my wife. I don't know who she was,” Gelet said. “I want to be sure that if we get back together, I can sleep at night.”

His wife, Barbara Gelet, 59, pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and conspiracy for an incident last July in the couple's Herminie home.

According to police, David Gelet came home and was attacked for an unknown reason by his wife and sister.

Police said Barbara Gelet tossed a boiling pot of water at her husband's face, then started to hit him in the head with a hammer. His sister, Janet Toth, was accused of egging on the attack and participated when she hit David Gelet with another hammer and a knife, police said.

At David Gelet's insistence, Westmoreland County prosecutors agreed to a plea bargain in which Barbara Gelet would plead guilty to lesser charges and be sentenced to serve six to 23 months in jail.

More serious offenses of aggravated assault and a second conspiracy count were dismissed. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani gave Barbara Gelet credit for the time she has served since July 2 and ordered that she be paroled. She was also required to serve two years on probation.

Barbara Gelet will be permitted to have contact with her husband once terms of a protection from abuse order obtained last summer are amended, the judge said.

David Gelet said he suffered facial burns, head injuries and hearing loss in the attack and told the judge he believed his wife was suffering from mental issues at that time.

“I do believe Barbara was medicated to a point where she didn't know what she was doing,” David Gelet said.

Toth, 51, was living with the Gelets at the time of the assault and, according to her brother, was responsible for his wife's care.

She is free on bail awaiting trial for the same four offenses for which Barbara Gelet was originally charged.

Toth was also scheduled to plead guilty Monday, but her case was postponed so she could have more discussions with her lawyer.