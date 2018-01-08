Commissioners nix replacement clerk for clerk of courts office

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County commissioners on Monday refused to allow Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline to hire a temporary replacement for an employee in his office who is expected to take a four-month maternity leave later this year.

Commissioners, acting as members of the county's salary board, rejected a motion from Kline to create the part-time job from March through the end of June to hire a replacement office clerk. The move would have cost taxpayers $11,000.

“We don't do that,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said. “Existing staff can certainly handle the work load. We faced the same situation last year when our fiscal manager was out on maternity leave and we managed.”

Controller Jeff Balzer was the only salary board member to vote in favor Kline's personnel request. Kline, as the elected official who made the motion, was permitted to vote as a member of the salary board but with just two affirmative votes, the motion failed.

Kline said he had offered the job to a retired office staffer, who agreed to work for four months without health benefits. In return, Kline said he would forgo filling one of the three other vacancies in his office, which has 23 employees.

With one less employee on staff through June, Kline said collections of court costs, fines and restitution payments for crime victims could suffer. His office collected about $6.1 million last year, with some of that money directed at various court programs such as drug court as well as general county operations.

“In an era when the county commissioners are depleting reserves to balance the budget, they should be concerned about revenues,” Kline said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.