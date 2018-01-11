Sugar daddies, mommas: Bring cash after easy sign-up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Using SeekingArrangement is simple.

College students 18 or older looking for a sugar daddy or momma can sign on as premium members for free by filling out the online form, submitting a photo and including their college email with the “edu” suffix. They say up-front what they are seeking in the way of allowances or gifts and note their preferences for a match.

SeekingArrangement says it typically takes 24 to 48 hours for the website to vet applications before they go live online.

About 10 percent of the members are seeking same sex relationships, according to company spokeswoman Brook Urick.

Would-be sugar daddies and mommas can sign up for free too and sample the database for 10 free communications. After that, there's a $79 a month charge for communications through the website.

Members must decide when they're ready for a meet-and-greet.

The site offers a variety of cautions for sugar babies as well as sugar daddies and mommas.

And by the way, bring cash. SeekingArrangement advises against accepting checks or money orders as allowances.

