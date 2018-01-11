Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Sugar daddies, mommas: Bring cash after easy sign-up

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
An image from SeekingArrangement.com, a Las Vegas-based onling dating site that aims to match needy college students with wealthy older men and women.
Using SeekingArrangement is simple.

College students 18 or older looking for a sugar daddy or momma can sign on as premium members for free by filling out the online form, submitting a photo and including their college email with the “edu” suffix. They say up-front what they are seeking in the way of allowances or gifts and note their preferences for a match.

SeekingArrangement says it typically takes 24 to 48 hours for the website to vet applications before they go live online.

About 10 percent of the members are seeking same sex relationships, according to company spokeswoman Brook Urick.

Would-be sugar daddies and mommas can sign up for free too and sample the database for 10 free communications. After that, there's a $79 a month charge for communications through the website.

Members must decide when they're ready for a meet-and-greet.

The site offers a variety of cautions for sugar babies as well as sugar daddies and mommas.

And by the way, bring cash. SeekingArrangement advises against accepting checks or money orders as allowances.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

