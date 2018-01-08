Manor church seeks clothing donations for boutique

A Manor church that has reached out to families and individuals in need by operating a free clothing store in Manor, is seeking donations of new and gently used winter clothing for men, women and children.

“The boutique exists to serve people who find themselves in a tight spot. It gives them an opportunity to shop in dignity ... at a place with racks of clothes,” said Melanie Marino of Manor, who, along with Jeana Luther, coordinates the Refuge Boutique.

The shop, located in a second-floor classroom at the former Manor School on Blaine Avenue, is operated by members of the non-denominational Refuge Church at 21 Broadway Ave., Marino said. It typically serves between three and 12 families on the two days of the month it is open – the second Tuesday and fourth Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Marino said.

This month, the boutique is open Tuesday and Jan. 27. In certain situations, they are able to allow people to shop by appointment if they are unable to make it to the store when it is opened, Marino said.

The boutique is accepting donations of in-season clothing – excluding used undergarments and socks – at the boutique and at Grace Wellness Center, 8320 Pennsylvania Ave., North Huntingdon, Marino said. The operators of the boutique want clothing that is clean and wearable and free of odors and stains. The church volunteers inspect the donated clothing to ensure that is in good condition.

“We have several hundred pieces of in-season clothing,” from children's size 5 to XXXL, Marino said.

The boutique, a mission of the church, opened in May after several months of discussion and preparation. Volunteers at the church who were familiar with the retail experience helped to set up the boutique, Marino said. She said she hopes it can be opened a third day of the month, at a different time to serve people who can not go to the site in the mornings.

“We wanted to serve the needy in a way that has some dignity behind it,” Marino said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.