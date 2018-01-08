Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Medical records tie Fairfield Township man to arson

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Charles W. McCurdy Jr., 35, of Fairfield Township, is charged with intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a mobile home.
Charles W. McCurdy Jr., 35, of Fairfield Township, is charged with intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a mobile home.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Fairfield Township man who claimed he was nowhere near a vacant mobile home that suspiciously went up in flames March 26 is now charged with intentionally setting the fire.

Charles W. McCurdy Jr., 35, was arraigned on charges of arson and criminal mischief filed by state police in connection with the arson that destroyed the structure owned by the estate of Linda McGinnis along Johnston Street, just outside Bolivar.

Witnesses told police that the night of the fire they heard an explosion at the home and saw a man “blown off the front porch” and land in a nearby yard.

Fire marshal Trooper Seth Helman reported in an affidavit of probable cause that witnesses reported “after landing, the male subject got up and limped down to a mobile home below the one involved.”

A few days after the fire, Helman interviewed McCurdy at a mobile home in the area and noticed he had a fresh cast on his left arm. McCurdy claimed he fractured the arm in a fall from a ladder a few days before the fire, Helman said in the affidavit.

Helman obtained a search warrant for McCurdy's medical records at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown that showed he sought medical treatment a few hours after the fire.

In a recent interview with Trooper James McKenzie when he was presented with the medical reports, McCurdy admitted he poured two gallons of gasoline in the trailer and set it on fire.

McCurdy has been in the Westmoreland County Prison since September on charges of stealing an all-terrain vehicle in Fairfield Township and allegedly attempting to cover up the theft by throwing parts of the vehicle into the Conemaugh River. He is charged with receiving stolen property in that case.

He also is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

He remains in the county prison on $150,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.