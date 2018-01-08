Medical records tie Fairfield Township man to arson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Fairfield Township man who claimed he was nowhere near a vacant mobile home that suspiciously went up in flames March 26 is now charged with intentionally setting the fire.

Charles W. McCurdy Jr., 35, was arraigned on charges of arson and criminal mischief filed by state police in connection with the arson that destroyed the structure owned by the estate of Linda McGinnis along Johnston Street, just outside Bolivar.

Witnesses told police that the night of the fire they heard an explosion at the home and saw a man “blown off the front porch” and land in a nearby yard.

Fire marshal Trooper Seth Helman reported in an affidavit of probable cause that witnesses reported “after landing, the male subject got up and limped down to a mobile home below the one involved.”

A few days after the fire, Helman interviewed McCurdy at a mobile home in the area and noticed he had a fresh cast on his left arm. McCurdy claimed he fractured the arm in a fall from a ladder a few days before the fire, Helman said in the affidavit.

Helman obtained a search warrant for McCurdy's medical records at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown that showed he sought medical treatment a few hours after the fire.

In a recent interview with Trooper James McKenzie when he was presented with the medical reports, McCurdy admitted he poured two gallons of gasoline in the trailer and set it on fire.

McCurdy has been in the Westmoreland County Prison since September on charges of stealing an all-terrain vehicle in Fairfield Township and allegedly attempting to cover up the theft by throwing parts of the vehicle into the Conemaugh River. He is charged with receiving stolen property in that case.

He also is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

He remains in the county prison on $150,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.