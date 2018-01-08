Latrobe could raise fees at waste transfer station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Citizens and businesses could pay more to dispose of waste at Latrobe's transfer station beginning next month.

City council on Monday agreed to advertise a proposed new disposal fee of $107 per ton, representing an increase of $10 per ton or 10 cents per 20 pounds of waste.

The increase wouldn't affect household garbage pickup fees, but would apply to permitted waste dropped off at the transfer station, public works director Michael Gray noted.

He said the fee hike would be the first in about eight years and is being prompted by rates that increase regularly for the city to unload the waste at an area municipal landfill.

“Every year the landfill disposal fees go up,” Gray said. “This is to kind of offset that and help break even.

“You hate to do it. I wanted to do the smallest increase possible. I want to be sure we help cover our costs but we don't hurt the people who are using the facility.

He said those who drop off waste at the transfer station are a mix of individuals discarding furniture and commercial patrons, including businesses and contractors. “You can go anywhere from having a couple tons a day to 40 tons,” he said.

Gray said the transfer station accepts most waste items and material with the exception of batteries, chemicals and electronics. According to the city website, there is a $12 minimum charge for disposing of waste weighing 200 pounds or less.

There are additional fees for vehicle tires and appliances that contain Freon.

The transfer station is located on Mission Road. Normal operating hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Also at the meeting, council approved financing for the purchase of a new Ford Explorer that will replace an older city police vehicle and a Ford F-550 truck that will replace a larger 1995 Freightliner truck in the public works fleet.

The 2017 vehicles, valued respectively at $26,305 and $88,424, will be purchased from Tri-Star Motors of Blairsville through a state bidding program. First National Bank is providing financing — at 3.46 percent interest for the police vehicle and 3.56 percent for the truck.

Gray said the new, smaller vehicle will be better able to navigate along narrower residential streets for snow removal and other tasks.

