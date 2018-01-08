Norwin to consider limit on any tax hike

Property owners in the Norwin School District will not see their school taxes raised more than 3.1 percent for the 2018-2019 school year under a proposal the school board is considering to cap any tax hike at the maximum level without seeking voter approval.

None of the school board members objected or raised concerns about the proposal to limit any tax hike when it was presented for discussion at a workshop meeting on Monday. The school board could vote on it at its monthly meeting, scheduled for Jan. 15.

Superintendent William Kerr said following the meeting that the district will manage with the cap on any possible tax hike for the next school year.

“We will do whatever it takes to balance the budget without compromising the quality of education,” Kerr said.

Director Robert Perkins said it was too early to determine what the board would do if there is any deficit like the $3 million shortfall it was facing when preparing the 2017-2018 school year budget. The school board has until June 30 to pass a budget.

The maximum tax hike of 3.1 percent is based on the sate Department of Education's determination of the inflationary index. The state can grant exceptions to raising taxes above the inflation index to cover specific costs, but Kerr said the school district has been able to pay its pension contributions and likely would only be eligible to get an additional $60,000 to pay for special education costs.

A 3.1 percent tax hike for the 2018-2019 school year would be slightly less than the 3.3 percent increase in school taxes that the district used to balance the current $68.6 million budget. Norwin raised taxes 2.4 mills to 77.6 mills for the current school year on properties in North Huntingdon, North Irwin and Irwin. School officials said last year the tax hike was necessary to avoid teacher layoffs and cuts in the education program. The Norwin Public Library gets the revenue from 1.2 mills of the real estate tax under a voter referendum.

