Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe officials mull economic, infrastructure summit

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Latrobe Council welcomed the city's former solicitor, Jim Kelley, as its newly elected member Monday as the board reorganized for 2018.

Council also discussed plans for a community summit intended to give its members and Latrobe staffers better insight concerning local organizations and funding entities the city may partner with to pursue improvements in the local economy and infrastructure.

Mayor Rosie Wolford suggested 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 as a tentative date for the proposed four-hour public session that would include presentations from local organizations "about their goals and objectives and what their organization is all about, and have the opportunity for us to ask questions and get to better understand what their roles in the community are, what their visions are."

In addition to local grant-making foundations, she suggested the seminar include representatives from the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, the Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation board and the Westmoreland County Land Bank.

"It's a good opportunity to make sure we're all rowing the boat in the same direction," Wolford said.

In addition to Kelley, returning elected officials Wolford and council members Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller were sworn into office by Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears.

Council reappointed Baldonieri as deputy mayor, the Greensburg firm of Tremba, Kinney, Greiner and Kerr as solicitor and Gibson-Thomas Engineering as the city engineering consultant.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.