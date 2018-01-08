Latrobe officials mull economic, infrastructure summit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe Council welcomed the city's former solicitor, Jim Kelley, as its newly elected member Monday as the board reorganized for 2018.

Council also discussed plans for a community summit intended to give its members and Latrobe staffers better insight concerning local organizations and funding entities the city may partner with to pursue improvements in the local economy and infrastructure.

Mayor Rosie Wolford suggested 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 as a tentative date for the proposed four-hour public session that would include presentations from local organizations "about their goals and objectives and what their organization is all about, and have the opportunity for us to ask questions and get to better understand what their roles in the community are, what their visions are."

In addition to local grant-making foundations, she suggested the seminar include representatives from the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, the Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation board and the Westmoreland County Land Bank.

"It's a good opportunity to make sure we're all rowing the boat in the same direction," Wolford said.

In addition to Kelley, returning elected officials Wolford and council members Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller were sworn into office by Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears.

Council reappointed Baldonieri as deputy mayor, the Greensburg firm of Tremba, Kinney, Greiner and Kerr as solicitor and Gibson-Thomas Engineering as the city engineering consultant.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.