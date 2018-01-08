Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Parkview plans N. Huntingdon branch

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 10:51 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A McKeesport-based credit union wants to build a branch office along Route 30 in North Huntingdon.

The North Huntingdon Planning Commission Monday recommeded approval of the site plans submitted by Parkview Community Federal Credit Union, which wants to construct a branch office at 12260 Route 30. The site is just west of Malts Lane and bordered by Shears Lane in the rear. Parkview owns the property, according to Westmoreland Court records.The 2,200-square-foot branch office would have a drive-through window and parking in the front and rear of the building, said James Harshman, an engineer on the project and president of Harshman CE Group Inc. of Washington.

A building on the lot would be razed to make way for the credit union building.

Based on comments from township officials, Harshman said he would make revisions to the plans and have them submitted by the time the township commissioners meet on Thursday. The commissioners could approve the site plan at that meeting.

The planning commission's recommendation of the site plan is contingent upon Parkview getting approval of its stormwater management plan from the Westmoreland Conservation District and its permit from PennDOT for access to Route 30.

If it gets the necessary approvals, Parkview hopes to start construction this spring and have it completed in six-to-eight months.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

