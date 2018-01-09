Detour planned for Watt Road in Penn Township during bridge replacement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans to reconstruct part of Watt Road in Penn Township will be displayed to the public at the municipal building on Jan. 18, according to PennDOT.

The state agency plans to replace the bridge that carries Watt Road over Bushy Run between Harrison City and Claridge. In addition, 100 feet of the road will be reconstructed on either side of the small bridge.

A detour will be in place during the construction. The estimated project cost is $2 million.

The plans will be displayed 5-6:30 p.m. at 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City. An update on the project will be provided and public input will be collected, according to PennDOT.

The project will be open for bid at the end of 2018, according to information from the agency.

For additional information about the meeting, contact Sean Sepe, project manager, at 724-439-7322 or ssepe@pa.gov.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.