Arson case in Westmoreland dismissed after defendant dies in Elizabeth fire

An arson case against a McKeesport man filed in Westmoreland County was dismissed Tuesday after he was identified as the victim of a fatal fire in Elizabeth over the weekend.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Tua Hammers and Allegheny County police confirmed that Kenneth James Atkinson, 54, formerly of Scottdale, was killed in the fire on Sunday, four days after he was charged with trying to start a blaze at a Scottdale home on Dec. 26.

Allegheny County police reported that Atkinson's body was found inside a Williamsport Road home in Elizabeth at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters dragged the body outside and the fire was extinguished, police said. The blaze is under investigation. The home initially was thought to be abandoned and unoccupied, police said.

About a week earlier, Atkinson allegedly broke into the basement of a North Broadway Street home in Scottdale at 4 a.m. and lit furnace filters on fire, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 3 by borough police. Atkinson had been hired as a temporary handyman by the property owner and became angry when he was let go, police said.

The home's occupants were able to escape after a smoke alarm alerted them.

Atkinson denied breaking into the basement, police said.

A bail revocation hearing in that case had been scheduled for Wednesday. Atkinson had been free on non-monetary bond with various conditions.

District Judge Charles Moore said Tuesday that he scheduled the revocation hearing after learning from Allegheny County officials that Atkinson may have violated a condition of his bond that required him to live at Mercy Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Pittsburgh.

