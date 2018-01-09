Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Arson case in Westmoreland dismissed after defendant dies in Elizabeth fire

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 10:15 a.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

An arson case against a McKeesport man filed in Westmoreland County was dismissed Tuesday after he was identified as the victim of a fatal fire in Elizabeth over the weekend.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Tua Hammers and Allegheny County police confirmed that Kenneth James Atkinson, 54, formerly of Scottdale, was killed in the fire on Sunday, four days after he was charged with trying to start a blaze at a Scottdale home on Dec. 26.

Allegheny County police reported that Atkinson's body was found inside a Williamsport Road home in Elizabeth at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters dragged the body outside and the fire was extinguished, police said. The blaze is under investigation. The home initially was thought to be abandoned and unoccupied, police said.

About a week earlier, Atkinson allegedly broke into the basement of a North Broadway Street home in Scottdale at 4 a.m. and lit furnace filters on fire, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 3 by borough police. Atkinson had been hired as a temporary handyman by the property owner and became angry when he was let go, police said.

The home's occupants were able to escape after a smoke alarm alerted them.

Atkinson denied breaking into the basement, police said.

A bail revocation hearing in that case had been scheduled for Wednesday. Atkinson had been free on non-monetary bond with various conditions.

District Judge Charles Moore said Tuesday that he scheduled the revocation hearing after learning from Allegheny County officials that Atkinson may have violated a condition of his bond that required him to live at Mercy Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Pittsburgh.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.