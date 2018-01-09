Westmoreland Municipal Authority in Pennsylvania Auditor General's sights

The Pennsylvania Auditor General is asking the legislature to expand his power to audit municipal parking, water and sewer authorities, and said one of his first targets would be the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

In a statement Monday outlining his planned audits and initiatives for 2018, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale encouraged state lawmakers to support Senate Bill 597, which would expand his powers to include auditing municipal authorities. Current state law prohibits his office from auditing their books unless they invite him in, as the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority did for a performance audit last year .

“After five years, the number one consistent request that I receive — and am legally barred from conducting — is to audit municipal authorities,” DePasquale said in his statement. “Authorizing my department to conduct financial and performance audits of various municipal authorities... would give my qualified auditors the ability to dig deep so we can recommend changes that could cut costs and potentially reduce the need for the authorities to increase fees for the residents they serve.”

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, which handles drinking water for about 120,000 customers and sewer services for about 25,000 in the region, was among the first areas auditors would look due to the large number of complaints about rate increases and requests for audits from residents and local elected officials, said Susan Woods, DePasquale's press secretary. He also included the Scranton Sewer Authority and the Greater Erie Community Action Committee as agencies he would like to audit but currently can't.

The depth and scope of any audit there would depend on how much power the state gave the Auditor General's office.

“We'd have to know what we were permitted to do, then develop an audit plan,” Woods said.

Oversight of municipal authorities currently falls to county controllers and independent auditors commissioned by the municipalities or agencies themselves, Woods said.

Officials at the authority were not immediately available for comment.

Westmoreland County Controller Jeffrey Balzer said he'd support increased state oversight of the authority, citing many of the same complaints that the Auditor General's office did.

“The No. 1 topic as far as questions I receive out in public concern the water authority, its rate increases and its acquisition activities. I am not prepared to say that MAWC had done anything improper or has not acted in the interests of its ratepayers, I am saying that there needs to be greater oversight,” Balzer said.

He also called for lawmakers to mandate that the state's Public Utility Commission have oversight of rates set by water and sewer authorities and of acquisitions of other public water and sewer systems made by those entities.

The MAWC commissioned its own audit of the 2016-2017 fiscal years by Deluzio & Company that was issued in September, but the audit did not do an in-depth examination of the authority's internal financial controls or include an opinion on the agency's overall fiscal health, other than to say the financial statements provided “ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”

During the period they audited, the authority had acquired the smaller, local sewer and water systems in Youngwood, Jeannette and Hempfield.increased customers' rates by 25 percent in 2016 and 7 percent in 2017. Another 7 percent rate hike is planned for 2018 as part of the authority's planned upgrades and repairs.

Senate Bill 597 , sponsored by Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Connellsville, and Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, passed out of the Local Government committee in December and is awaiting consideration by the full Senate.

“The Auditor General does a really in-depth audit and can make suggestions of what they can do better... as opposed to just saying all the numbers match,” said Ward, who noted her office gets bombarded with complaints every time the authority raises rates. “It's always better to have an outside source that's accountable to the people.”

Rich Cholodofsky contributed. Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.