Westmoreland

Kraft Hockeyville USA contest gearing up for fourth year

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Jim Murphy (right), owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, talks to state Sen. Pat Stefano (left) and state Rep. Justin Walsh during a tour in 2017. The ice rink won the 2017 Kraft Hockeyville USA contest, resulting in more than $150,000 worth of capital improvements.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Rostraver Ice Garden's story of recovery from a partial roof collapse in 2010 helped catapult it to ice rink stardom in 2017 – as winner of the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest.

The nearby Cambria County War Memorial, a hockey arena in Johnstown, won the first Kraft Hockeyville competition in 2015, so Western Pennsylvania is no stranger to the contest.

Kraft Hockeyville USA returns for its fourth year, and nominations are officially open to find America's most spirited and enthusiastic hockey communities. Towns nationwide can compete for the title of Kraft Hockeyville USA 2018, which includes the opportunity to host an NHL preseason game and $150,000 in rink upgrades.

Unlike previous years, the nomination application is the first step for communities across the country to share stories about their local rink, teams and hockey spirit. Throughout the submission process, hockey communities will be asked to bring their stories to life online to earn Rally Points by adding notes, uploading photos and videos, tweeting from the community page and interacting with the community on www.KraftHockeyville.com , where complete contest rules are available.

Finalists will be selected based on the best stories and their community's total Rally Points through three periods:

Period 1 (Jan. 1-March 10) – Local communities submit a story on why they deserve to win on www.KraftHockeyville.com. Once posted, users should activate their community online to rally behind the local rink by boosting their digital Rally Points.

Period 2 (March 31-April 12) – After the judges read through each rink's stories and calculate the total Rally Points of each submission, the top four finalists will be announced on March 31. The four finalists will then have two weeks to rally their community and hockey fans nationwide in preparation for the live voting event.

Period 3 (April 13–14) –The four finalist communities will compete and rally to receive as many votes as possible. The winner will be announced on April 14 during an intermission of NBCSN's Stanley Cup Playoff coverage. First prize (runner-up) will receive $30,000 toward rink upgrades, and the second place rinks will each receive $10,000.

For complete contest rules and nomination applications, visit www.KraftHockeyville.com, the KraftHockeyvilleUSA Facebook page or @HockeyvilleUSA on Twitter. Fans can join the conversation using the hashtag #HockeyvilleUSA.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

