Two new counts added against Derry man accused of savage attack

A Derry Township man was arraigned Tuesday on two new charges connected to an attack on an attorney and female witness during an October public housing tenant grievance hearing.

Bond for 32-year-old Kevin Cole was set at $10,000 on the new charges of retaliation against a witness or victim and flight to avoid apprehension that were filed Monday.

State police allege Cole assaulted the female witness Alyssa Farabaugh, 19, after she testified against him during the Oct. 25 hearing. Farabaugh sustained a broken jaw and other injuries.

Cole allegedly fled to North Carolina where he was taken into custody by state highway patrol there two days later.

He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond on assault and related offenses stemming from the alleged attack. Westmoreland County Assistant Solicitor Tim Andrews suffered a broken nose and other facial injuries when he attempted to intervene, police said. Andrews was serving as the hearing officer. The hearing took place at Derry Townhouses, where Cole was living. A preliminary hearing on the two new counts is set for Jan. 17. A hearing on the assault charges has not been rescheduled after Cole requested a continuance Jan. 3 because he hadn't hired an attorney.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.