Officials at Irwin's Lamp Theatre look to build on two-year success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The cliche, when it comes to building ballparks, stadiums, shopping malls and entertainment venues, is “build it and they will come.”

The reality, however, is that there are no guarantees that once a venue has been built, patrons will flock there and it will be a success.

In the case of The Lamp Theatre on Main Street in downtown Irwin, the renovated venue has been deemed a success in its first two full years of operation by those involved in the entertainment venue.

“We are on the map. We are successful enough that many of the acts are telling us they want to come back. We have people contacting us to be booked there,” said John Gdula, president of the nonprofit Lamp Theatre Corp. board of directors, which oversees the multi-use performance center. The theater reopened in November 2015 after being closed since 2004.

Gdula and John Cassandro, Lamp Theatre general manager, are optimistic that the recent success is something they can build upon in the future.

“It's going better than we anticipated as we book more shows and acts,” Gdula said.

Cassandro shares Gdula's enthusiasm in anticipating landing more acts this year.

“We're setting our goals high. We're hoping to increase sales,” he said.

Cassandro, who has been the theater's only general manager since it opened in November 2015, said they want to try “some different kinds of acts, maybe some things they haven't seen before.”

Gdula said he has been surprised as to the how the community has reacted to the variety of shows they have at the Lamp.

“We're try to fill the weekends and fill the schedule and make it diverse as possible,” said Cassandro, 56, a former manufacturer's sales representative.

The Lamp hosted 90 performances in 2017, up from 2016. The ticket count in 2017 was 55 percent higher than in 2016 to see concerts, comedies and musicals, Gdula said. The Lamp attracted about 10,000 patrons in its first year of operation.

Correspondingly, the revenue has risen as well, Gdula said.

Both Gdula and Cassandro said they want to see the Lamp screen movies.

“The movies have been the biggest challenge — getting them off the ground between all of our live events,” Cassandro said.

With a digital projector giving them the capability to show new movies, Cassandro said they will begin in February to have “Monday Movie Nights” twice a month, plus private screenings of movies on the other two Mondays of the month. That avoids the difficulty of screenings the other weekdays and weekends, when the stage is in use for concerts or stage shows.

Cassandro, the former Irwin Council president who decided not to run for re-election in November, is hopeful that the Lamp can renovate the old stainless-steel diner that was moved to the lot adjacent to the building and tie it into the building this summer. The Lamp wants to use that as a site to expand its concessions area, but a lot of work has to be done on it.

The borough recently approved site plans for the diner and a building that would loom above the diner and abut it, to provide even more space for patrons and possibly parties. The new building would be 1,230 square feet and extend 18 feet behind the diner. It will have a metal roof with vertical siding.

Lucien Bove, the borough engineer who prepared the plans for the theater board, estimated it would cost about $90,000 to build.

To get the Lamp where it is now has not been a smooth ride. The theater, which opened in 1937, closed in 2004, a victim of changes in the movie patrons' attraction to multiscreen theaters in shopping complexes outside of downtowns.

The Westmoreland Cultural Trust, a Greensburg-based foundation that operates the renovated Palace Theatre in Greensburg, tried to reopen the old theater. Those plans went up in smoke when a fire destroyed the Irwin Hotel, the building next to the theater, in March 2009. The project stalled in 2012 when estimated renovations were $250,000 over projection.

Irwin Borough took ownership of the theater from the trust in 2013. With $600,000 in county and state grants and another $150,000 in in-kind contributions, plus the thousands of hours of volunteer labor, they were able to open the venue in November 2015.

The trust believed that the renovated Lamp could be a successful venue in the western end of the county despite its proximity to Pittsburgh. But Gdula said they were not certain to the degree it could be maintained.

“We've answered that. Two years into it, we are getting better,” Gdula said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.