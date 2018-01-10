Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn National awarded first mini-casino license for York County satellite

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Slot machines crowd the casino floor on Thursday, February 20, 2014, in The Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington County.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Slot machines crowd the casino floor on Thursday, February 20, 2014, in The Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington County.
Doreen Latona (left), of Canonsburg, and Cheryl Graves, of Peters Township, play 'The Behemoth' slot machine at The Meadows Casino in Washington County Friday, May 6, 2016. 'The Behemoth' is the world's largest retail production slot machine measuring nearly 10 feet tall and 4.5 feet wide. The three consoles at The Meadows have a 84' ultra high-definition LCD monitor, upgraded graphics and surround sound.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
Doreen Latona (left), of Canonsburg, and Cheryl Graves, of Peters Township, play 'The Behemoth' slot machine at The Meadows Casino in Washington County Friday, May 6, 2016. 'The Behemoth' is the world's largest retail production slot machine measuring nearly 10 feet tall and 4.5 feet wide. The three consoles at The Meadows have a 84' ultra high-definition LCD monitor, upgraded graphics and surround sound.

Updated 2 hours ago

The operators of Penn National Race Course near Harrisburg was awarded Pennsylvania's first mini-casino license on Wednesday morning and will build a smaller facility in nearby York County.

Hollywood Casino in Grantville bid $50.1 million for the license to operate a casino with up 750 slot machines.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control board opened sealed bids from casino operators throughout Pennsylvania and determined the Penn National bid was the top price offered for the mini-casino,

Hollywood Casino identified Yoe Borough, York Township, as the midpoint of a 15-mile radius where it plans to build a new casino.

The gaming board will auction off nine more mini casino licences through May. The next auction will take place on Jan. 24 in Harrisburg.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.