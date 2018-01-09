Gander Outdoors reopening in Greensburg this spring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The new owners of Gander Outdoors, formerly Gander Mountain, say they are reopening the Greensburg store at its old location, as well as a handful of other stores in Pennsylvania.

Camping World Holdings, which acquired Gander Mountain's assets in bankruptcy proceedings in 2017, released a list of 69 former Gander Mountain stores that will reopen as Gander Outdoors in 2018.

Two Western Pennsylvania stores – Greensburg and Johnstown – will reopen by May, according to a news release posted at CampingWorld.com . The other four Pennsylvania stores are in the central and eastern parts of the state.

"It was important to me to bring Gander Outdoors back to many wonderful communities across the country because the employees are top-notch and the stores provide great products and services for the community," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World Holdings and star of CNBC's "The Profit."

"Our great team at the headquarters in Bloomington, Minn., has been working tirelessly over the past six months to get the locations prepared, and we are extremely excited to begin the rapid opening process and hope to open all locations this spring," Lemonis said in the release.

The Greensburg store, located at Greensburg Commerce Park, 1040 Town Square Drive, will employ about 55 people and have 31,000 square feet of retail space featuring Gander Outdoors, Overton's and Camping World merchandise, the release said.

Gander Mountain stores in Greensburg, Monroeville, Washington, West Mifflin and Moon Township closed in 2017.

At the time the bankruptcy sale was announced in May, Lemonis said it was his intention to reopen certain stores with a "clear path to profitability" and subject to acceptable lease terms with landlords.

"We feel this list of locations is very solid and ready to be up and running in the coming months," he said. "Two locations have already opened, two more are slated to open next week and others will begin opening at a very rapid pace over the next few months."

Gander Outdoors also is pursuing more locations for expansion and expects to announce additional locations and markets in the near future.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.