Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Courthouse gets Kids Comfort Room

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Shara Savikis, director of the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau, talks about the need for a comforting place for kids to wait, during the dedication of the Kids Comfort Room, inside Family Court on the fourth floor of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The comfort room project worked to transform a sterile waiting room, into a place where children would be more comfortable during difficult times.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Shara Savikis, director of the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau, talks about the need for a comforting place for kids to wait, during the dedication of the Kids Comfort Room, inside Family Court on the fourth floor of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The comfort room project worked to transform a sterile waiting room, into a place where children would be more comfortable during difficult times.
Toys and books line the walls, during the dedication of the Kids Comfort Room, inside Family Court on the fourth floor of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The comfort room worked to transform a sterile waiting room, into a place where children would be more comfortable during difficult times.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Toys and books line the walls, during the dedication of the Kids Comfort Room, inside Family Court on the fourth floor of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The comfort room worked to transform a sterile waiting room, into a place where children would be more comfortable during difficult times.
Tablets with games are just one of the new additions inside the waiting room, as seen during the dedication of the Kids Comfort Room, inside Family Court on the fourth floor of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The comfort room worked to transform a sterile waiting room, into a place where children would be more comfortable during difficult times.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tablets with games are just one of the new additions inside the waiting room, as seen during the dedication of the Kids Comfort Room, inside Family Court on the fourth floor of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The comfort room worked to transform a sterile waiting room, into a place where children would be more comfortable during difficult times.

The Westmoreland County Courthouse now has a Kids Comfort Room for children awaiting hearings in the family courts.

Officials with the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau planned to dedicate the Comfort Room in a ceremony at noon Wednesday.

The fourth-floor room is meant to create a comfortable space for children awaiting court appearances and decisions on matters such as child custody, protection from abuse, delinquency and probation, according to a news release from Westmoreland Children First.

The kid-friendly waiting room includes wall murals, a play area and children's furniture. The room is stocked with children's books, toys, stuffed animals, games and electronic tablets preloaded with children's games and videos.

Funding for the project came from the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, which provided a $4,000 grant. Art students from Westmoreland County Community College designed and installed the wall murals in the waiting area and in master Monique Mears' hearing room.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

