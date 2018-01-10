Westmoreland County Courthouse gets Kids Comfort Room

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Courthouse now has a Kids Comfort Room for children awaiting hearings in the family courts.

Officials with the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau planned to dedicate the Comfort Room in a ceremony at noon Wednesday.

The fourth-floor room is meant to create a comfortable space for children awaiting court appearances and decisions on matters such as child custody, protection from abuse, delinquency and probation, according to a news release from Westmoreland Children First.

The kid-friendly waiting room includes wall murals, a play area and children's furniture. The room is stocked with children's books, toys, stuffed animals, games and electronic tablets preloaded with children's games and videos.

Funding for the project came from the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, which provided a $4,000 grant. Art students from Westmoreland County Community College designed and installed the wall murals in the waiting area and in master Monique Mears' hearing room.

